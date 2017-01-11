Kidnap attempt thwarted by Malaysians who beat up suspects and set fire to their van

A kidnap attempt in Malaysia was thwarted when witnesses gave chase to the kidnap vehicle, Sin Chew Daily reported on Wednesday (Jan 11).

The angry mob gave the suspected kidnappers a beating, and even set fire to their van, the report by the Chinese newspaper said.

The daughter of a curtain factory owner in Selangor was grabbed near her home at about 5pm on Tuesday.

Her shouts attracted the attention of motorists nearby, who chased the kidnappers' white van in their cars and motorcycles.

Alarmed, the suspects tossed the woman, who is in her 20s, out of their vehicle. In their panic, they also bumped into several other vehicles while attempting to get away.

The van finally stopped when it crashed into a large tree.

Their pursuers dragged the two men from the van and beat them up before handing them to the police.

The two men, aged 25 and 35, are detained at Sungai Buloh police station.

Police found a parang, masks, gloves and rope in the van, Sin Chew said.

The angry crowd later set fire to the vehicle, which is believed to be stolen.