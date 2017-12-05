Kelantan floods ease, but more heavy rains expected

KOTA BARU - The floods have eased in Kelantan, with only 2,411 people left sheltering at relief centres as at Tuesday (Dec 5) morning.

A spokesman from the state police headquarters' flood operation room told the New Straits Times that the flood victims are at 14 relief centres in the three districts of Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Pasir Putih.

Malaysia's annual northeast monsoon season - which usually runs from November from March - forced over 14,000 flood victims in Kelantan to evacuate their homes last Friday (Dec 1).

They began returning to their homes since Sunday, after rains eased and the floodwaters began receding in many areas.

The state's main river, Sungai Golok also saw its levels recede to 9.29 metres, just above its danger level of 9m, reported the NST.

Nevertheless, another round of heavy rains and strong winds is predicted to hit Malaysia's east coast from Thursday to Sunday, according to a statement released by the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

On Monday, the National Disaster Management Agency said it is prepared for the possibility of a second wave of floods following a high tide phenomenon expected to occur on Thursday (Dec 7), reported national news agency Bernama.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Shahidan Kassim said this included freezing leave of all security agency personnel such as the Civil Defence Force, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Fire and Rescue Department.

"We expect a second wave of floods to hit when the high tide comes in on Dec 7. We are ready with the machinery and manpower to be mobilised in the field," he said.