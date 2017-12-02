Kelantan floods: 13,000 seek shelter

KOTA BHARU • Floods from Malaysia's annual north-east monsoon rains have worsened in Kelantan, with over 13,000 people taking shelter at the state's relief centres as at yesterday evening.

According to national news agency Bernama, there were 13,528 evacuees at 64 relief centres yesterday evening, in the districts of Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh and Gua Musang.

Some 60 residents in Simpangan, near Tumpat, made their way to Friday prayers yesterday on boats provided by the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department, after 1m-deep flood waters submerged the mosque compound.

Water levels in the Golok River in Rantau Panjang, close to the Thai border, fell to 10.29m yesterday morning, but this was still above the danger point of 9m.

Meanwhile, conditions in the east coast state Terengganu have improved, with only 49 flood victims staying at relief centres as at yesterday morning, down from over 1,000 evacuees on Thursday.

Two west coast states - Perlis and Perak - were also affected by heavy rains. Bernama reported that northern Perlis state saw a slight increase in flood evacuees, with 92 people in shelters in Beseri and Titi Tinggi.

In Perak, conditions worsened, with 946 people staying at relief centres in Manjung and Muallim districts as at Thursday night.