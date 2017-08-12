Kedah theme park told to remove 'god-like' statues

KULIM (Kedah) • A theme park in Kedah has been ordered to remove 20 statues following complaints that they were "god-like" and inappropriate.

On Thursday, the Kulim district office made the decision to direct property developer ECK to remove the statues in its Bali-themed park, located in Taman MBI Desaku in Padang Meha, Kulim.

Kulim district officer and administrator Mohamad Che Nai told reporters on Thursday: "We have also instructed the developer to provide the district office with a written list of the statues and new ones which they plan to build, for submission to the state mufti for consideration on their suitability."

The mufti is the most senior Islamic religious officer in the state.

On Aug 1, the district office ordered that the theme park be closed and that two statues of winged women be removed, following complaints on social media from people who were uncomfortable with the display of god-like figures.

The unique park has attracted visitors with displays of more than 30 figures and sculptures of varying sizes in the form of movie characters such as Optimus Prime from Transformers, Spider-Man and Snow White.

