Kedah opposition leader Amiruddin switches loyalties to join Mahathir

ALOR SETAR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Kedah opposition leader Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah is set to lose his Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) membership after he joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

He submitted his Pribumi membership form to party deputy president and state party chief Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir on Sunday.

Amiruddin, who has been Anak Bukit assemblyman since 2002, said he decided to join Pribumi after PAS made the move to leave the opposition alliance, Pakatan Harapan.

"If we are serious about seeing change and to fight Barisan Nasional in the next general election, the only way is to stay united and join Pakatan.

"By staying away and trying to fight the battle alone is not the way," he said at the Kedah Pribumi headquarters on Sunday.

Amiruddin, who was also former state PAS deputy commissioner, said his attempts to persuade the state PAS leadership to join Pakatan were unsuccessful when the party closed its doors to any political cooperation with other opposition parties.



Pribumi deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (left) receiving the membership form from Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah in Alor Setar. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



PAS, an Islamist political party, has its electoral base in Malaysia's rural and conserative north.

On his status as Kedah opposition leader, he said he would leave the matter to the state PAS leadership as the party holds the majority in the state opposition.

"I've made known that I wanted to relinquish the opposition leader post, but I was persuaded to stay on then," he added.

Mukhriz welcomed Amiruddin to Pribumi, saying his entrance would be a boost to the party.

On seat allocation for the general election, he said there would be no announcement until everything was finalised by the Pakatan leadership.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is led by former prime minister Mahathir Mohammad and is one of four political parties in the Pakatan Harapan coalition.