Joy in Solo as Jokowi's daughter ties the knot

The only daughter of President Joko Widodo is getting married today but the residents of Solo, his home town in Central Java, began celebrating days before the happy occasion.

More than 7,000 guests, including relatives and friends, as well as ministers, politicians and businessmen, are expected to witness the marriage of Ms Kahiyang Ayu to property businessman Bobby Nasution, both 26.

Yesterday morning, the First Family held a Siraman for the bride-to-be, where she took a pre-nuptial cleansing bath with water from seven different natural sources, to symbolise blessings for her new life.

The ceremony, held at Mr Joko's private residence in Solo, saw him and First Lady Iriana pour flower-infused water over their daughter, followed by other family members and close relatives.

Earlier, hundreds of Solo residents waited along the street in front of the residence in Jalan Kutai Utara for Mr Joko and his wife to arrive. Others held prayer gatherings where they ate tumpeng, a Javanese rice dish traditionally served during major family celebrations.

"We also want to celebrate. We are happy for them," said Mr Sarwono, 62, a vegetable seller who got together with about 40 other traders for prayers and tumpeng.

"We pray and hope the reception runs smoothly, and the couple will be together until they are grandparents," added Mr Sarwono, who goes by one name.

Last night, in a procession called Midodareni, the groom's family delivered the dowry to the bride's home.

The Islamic solemnisation ceremony, or akad nikah, will take place at 8am today, according to The Jakarta Post.

"The President will give his daughter's hand in marriage, while Vice-President Jusuf Kalla will act as witness for the bride and Coordinating Economic Minister Darmin Nasution, as witness for the groom," said wedding coordinator Quirinto Endy.

The couple first met in 2015 when they were at the Bogor Agricultural University in Bogor, West Java. They are said to have dated for about a year.

Mr Bobby, a Batak, is the son of the late Erwin Nasution, a former director of state-owned plantation firm Perkebunan Nusantara IV. The Bataks are an Indonesian ethnic group predominantly from North Sumatra.

Ms Kahiyang is the President's middle child. She has two brothers, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 29, and Kaesang Pangarep, 22.