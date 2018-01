Indonesian President Joko Widodo (in purple T-shirt) taking a ride on the newly launched airport train linking Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to the Jakarta city centre yesterday. The train connection comes as the sprawling Indonesian capital moves to tackle the gridlock that can make the journey an hours-long headache. President Joko's trip took about 55 minutes. The airport train operates 42 single-trips per day, and tickets are priced at US$4.90 (S$6.50), according to The Jakarta Post.