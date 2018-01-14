Johor to have own version of Melbourne's Victoria Market

JOHOR BARU(THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK): Johor will soon have its own version of Melbourne's famous Queen Victoria Market as the state investment arm Johor Corporation (JCorp) will be developing a 2.37ha land in Tampoi worth more than RM80 million (S$26.6 million).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the B5 Johor Street Market project would revitalise Batu Lima town, which was previously a thriving business spot before a fire ravaged the area in the 1990s.

However, there are commercial developments taking place within 3km, with three main shopping malls - Plaza Angsana, Paradigm Mall and Capital 21 - slated to be opened later this year.

In his speech before launching the B5 Johor Street Market on Saturday (Jan 13), Mohamed Khaled said it would be a waste if there is no strategic planning for the area, which is located in the middle of massive development projects.

The design of the market will touch upon Johor heritage, with five main elements comprising a retail bazaar, box park, food trucks and a hub for local arts and culture.

When the street market project is completed in 2019, it will be a new tourism attraction in Johor.

It will provide business opportunities and employment to locals, especially the younger generation, he said.

He said the B5 Johor Street Market has already received positive inquiries and feedback, including from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak during his visit to "Ekspo Johor Berkemajuan" last year.