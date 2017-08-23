Johor to attract more Muslim tourists from China

GANNAN, Gansu (BERNAMA) - Johor is aiming to draw more tourists from Muslim-populated provinces in China.

Malaysia State Tourism, Trade and Consumerism Committee chairman Tee Siew Kiong said Johor has many tourism products to attract potential Muslim Chinese visitors, particularly from the two autonomous territories of Xinjiang and Gansu.

"From the aspect of religion and culture, we have similarities. We have mosques, surau and halal-certified restaurants as well as islands, beaches and theme parks which would draw their interest in wanting to know more about us," he said.

Datuk Tee is leading a trade delegation of 10, representing various government agencies to Xinjiang and Gansu from Aug 17 till Aug 23.

"Gansu has a population of 23 million, with the majority being Muslim while the population of Xinjiang is 25 million, of which 60 per cent are Muslim," he said.

Tourists from China normally visit Malaysia in mid-July till August, during winter and Chinese New Year holidays and National Day holidays in October.

According to Tourism Malaysia, 4.9 million tourists visited Johor between January and September 2016, of which 1.816 million were foreign visitors.

On Monday (Aug 21), the delegation visited Anduo Group, a yak meat and Tibetan mutton-based food producer, and Hualing Industrial Group, which processes yak milk.

The group also visited yak and Tibetan goat breeding farms.

Gannan, which is listed as among the 50 places in the world to visit, has 6.6 million acres and the fifth-largest grassland in China.

The delegation also paid a courtesy call on Gannan deputy mayor Fan Wude.