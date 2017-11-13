Johor Sultan visits Gunung Pulai reservoir and plant

Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar made a surprise visit last Saturday to a reservoir and water treatment plant in Gunung Pulai. Built in 1924, the Sultan Ibrahim reservoir and water treatment plant are located just north of Johor Baru. "Tuanku Sultan did a walkabout of the area to inspect the cleanliness and proper upkeep of the... facility," according to a statement issued by the state's Royal Press Office that was posted on his Facebook page yesterday. "He was also given an unscheduled on-site briefing by SAJ Ranhill Sdn Bhd president Tan Sri Hamdan Mohamad," read the statement. The company is Johor state's water supply firm. Spread over 52.6ha in the district of Kulai, the reservoir and plant can hold up to 1,220 million gallons. It was built during the reign on the late Sultan Ibrahim, the great-grandfather of the current Sultan Ibrahim. Singapore handed the Gunung Pulai reservoir and plant to Johor in 2011 at the expiry of the 1961 water agreement.