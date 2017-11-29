Johor Sultan helps boost Bahrain ties on visit to kingdom

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) Johor and Bahrain are about to work hand-in-hand in the fields of oil and gas, tourism, healthcare and education. This has been made possible following Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar's visit to the kingdom.

The possibilities of the two strengthening cooperation came about after a private lunch meeting between Sultan Ibrahim, Bahrain's King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa and Bahrain Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Salman Al Khalifa at the Shaikh Hamad Palace in Manama on Monday (Nov 20). Present at the meeting was Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar.

On Sunday, Sultan Ibrahim was awarded Bahrain's highest award - the Prince of Glory Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa from King Hamad.

In return, Sultan Ibrahim awarded The First Class of the Most Esteemed Order of the Johor Royal Family (DK I) to the king.

According to a statement from Johor's Royal Press Office, the visit showed the close ties between the royal families of Bahrain and Johor.

Sultan Ibrahim led a 12-member delegation from Johor, including captains of industries and heads of Johor-based government-linked corporations, who were keen on economic tie-ups with companies in Bahrain.

King Hamad, who was interested in the development of Iskandar Malaysia, wants Bahrain investment firms to seize business opportunities in the booming Johor region.