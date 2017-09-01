Johor probes claims that Singaporean died after payment-before-treatment demand

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Reports about a group of Singaporeans who got into an accident and were allegedly told to pay up at a hospital here before they could receive treatment will be investigated.

Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee Chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said an investigation had been launched to look into the claims.

Aware that victims and netizens have taken to social media to vent their anger, Ayub urged the public to allow investigations to proceed "before accusing any parties of anything".

A Singapore online portal had reported that the group of six friends were in Johor Baru for supper last Friday (Aug 25) when the hit-and-run accident took place along Jalan Dato Abdullah Tahir in Taman Abad.

The portal said they were heading back to their car at about 3am when a Malaysian-registered Proton Saga collided into two of them from behind and drove off.

A person from the group, Joshua, detailed their ordeal, including how the ambulance took a long time to arrive at the scene of the accident.

He claimed that upon reaching the hospital, they were asked to pay RM1,350 (S$429) each before its staff could start giving them treatment.

The article also said their friend Justinian Tan, 25, who lost consciousness during the accident, was put on life support on Monday, but unfortunately passed away at 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Attempts to obtain a comment from the hospital failed as the telephone operator said that the person in charge was on a break and could not be reached.