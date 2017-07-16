Johor princess to marry Tampines Rovers Football Club marketing manager on Aug 14

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim will marry Dennis Muhammad Abdullah on Aug 14, the state Royal Council announced on Sunday (July 16).

Its president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli said that Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah have consented and given their blessings to the wedding.

He said that the betrothal ceremony would be held at 10am on Aug 14 at Istana Bukit Serene followed by the solemnisation ceremony.

"His Royal Highness has consented for the state Mufti Datuk Muhammad Tahrir Shamsudin to conduct the ceremony as his official representative," he told reporters during a press conference here.

He added that the bersanding ceremony will be held at 8pm on the same day at the throne room of the Istana Besar.

Tunku Aminah, who was born on April 8, 1986, at Hospital Sultanah Aminah here is second of six siblings and the only daughter to Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith.

Her soon-to-be husband was born as Dennis Verbaas on May 1, 1989, in Lisse, a town near Amsterdam, Holland.

Dennis was a semi-professional footballer and served as the JDT Concept Store and Cafe manager before becoming the marketing manager of Tampines Rovers Football Club in Singapore.