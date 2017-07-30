Johor princess to keep traditions alive at wedding

JOHOR BARU • The wedding ceremony of the Johor Sultan's only daughter and her Dutch-born fiance will be steeped in the royal family's traditions and customs, the palace said yesterday.

The bride-to-be, Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, said her father Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar wants her and her beau Dennis Muhammad Abdullah to be dressed in outfits similar to what the Sultan's parents wore on their wedding day in 1956.

"Tuanku Sultan showed me a picture of his father (Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail) and mother (Enche' Besar Kalsom Abdullah) at their wedding. He said that Dennis and I should emulate what they wore as a way of perpetuating Johor's royal culture and traditions," Tunku Aminah was cited by the Royal Press Office as saying. "Otherwise, he fears that our uniqueness as Johoreans will be lost forever."

Tunku Aminah, 31, is the second of six siblings and the only daughter of Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

She will marry Mr Dennis Muhammad, 28, on Aug 14 at Istana Bukit Serene. This will be followed by the solemnisation ceremony, with the "bersanding" (sitting-in- state) ceremony later in the night.

The princess said that despite her partly Western education at an international school in Singapore, she will be very proud to don a traditional "baju kurung Teluk Belanga".

The traditional dress, introduced in the late 19th century during the reign of the late Sultan Sir Abu Bakar, has no collar, and its neckline is stitched in the style known as "tulang belut", or eel's spine.

The baju kurung Teluk Belanga originated, as its name implies, from the area in Singapore which was previously the capital of the state of Johor.

Mr Dennis Muhammad will wear the men's version of the baju.

"My father would like him to use the same two brooches on his "songkok" (Malay headdress), which my late grandfather wore at his wedding," she said.