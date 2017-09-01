Johor police identify driver of car in accident involving Singaporean

KUALA LUMPUR - Johor police said on Friday (Sept 1) that they have identified the driver of the hit-and-run accident that killed a young Singaporean on Aug 25.

The man, in his 50s, will be summoned by police to assist investigations.

"We have identified him and he will have his statement recorded very soon. The probe is still ongoing," Johor traffic police chief Superintendent Dzulkhairi Mukhtar told The Straits Times.

Singaporean Justinian Tan, 24, was in Johor Baru with five friends from their primary school for a gathering over supper last Friday (Aug 24) when the accounting student was hit by a car.

He sustained severe injuries, and died at around 12.30am at Singapore General Hospital on Aug 30 when he was taken off life support.

Supt Zulkhairi said the driver of the car had filed a police report hours after the incident.

It was also learnt that the man could be arrested.