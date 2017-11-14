Johor mum gets 150 years' jail for prostituting daughters

JOHOR BARU • A 39-year-old single mother who forced her young daughters to have sex with Bangladeshi men was yesterday sentenced to 150 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to 10 charges of prostituting them.

She was charged with prostituting the girls to two men at a budget hotel in Larkin Perdana, Johor Baru, on five different days - on Oct 1, and from Oct 4 to Oct 7.

She allegedly charged the men RM50 (S$16) a session for sex with her daughters, aged 10 and 13 years old.

The woman, who was not represented, asked that she be sentenced with just a fine because she has two other young children - aged five and fours years old - to care for.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun sentenced her to 15 years' jail for each charge, but ordered that the sentences run concurrently for charges on the same dates. This means that she is set to spend 75 years in jail.

The accused was detained by police on Oct 25 in Taman Bintang in Senai. She was living there with her daughters, who are from her fourth and fifth marriages, in one of six rooms at a two-storey commercial lot in the area.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK