Johor floods force students to stay home on first day of school

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - It was the first day of school on Tuesday (Jan 2) but school was closed for many in Johor.

Heavy rains and floods forced the closure of schools in the state, Pahang and Sabah, and the students were sent home.

In Kluang, SK Punan, SK Ladang Mutiara and SK Seri Sedohok were affected, said state executive councillor Datuk Ayub Rahmat.

"SK Punan has been ordered shut on Monday and Tuesday and all teachers have been told to report to nearby SK Kahang instead.

"Roads leading to SK Ladang Mutiara and SK Seri Sedohok were also cut off due to floodwaters," he said in a statement.

However, both SK Ladang Mutiara and SK Seri Sedohok are still in operation.

"A total of 17 teachers, seven of whom are staying in the teachers' hostel nearby, were able to report for duty at SK Ladang Mutiara and are conducting classes.

"Three teachers and two wardens were also able to report to work at SK Seri Sedohok," Ayub said, adding that some teachers got to the schools on motorcycles using plantation routes.

In Pahang, state education department deputy director Dr Tajuddin Mohd Yunus said nine schools in Kuantan were affected along with one each in Pekan and Jerantut.

The schools that were cut off by floodwaters in Kuantan were SMK Sungai Lembing, SJK(C) Sungai Lembing, SK Nadak, SK Sungai Lembing, SK Sungai Mas, SJK(C) Panching, SJK(T) Kuala Reman, SK Panching and SK Bukit Kuin.

The other affected schools were SK Acheh in Pekan and SK Gintong in Jerantut. All the pupils were told to go home.

Dr Tajuddin said 46 schools in Kuantan district would be ready to serve as flood relief centres.

Heavy rain since Monday had caused at least 1,043 victims from 308 families to seek shelter at 14 relief centres in the state as at 5pm on Tuesday. Eight centres were in Kuantan and the others in Rompin.

Indera Mahkota MCA Youth chief Quek Tai Seong said the party's Crisis Relief Squad had sent supplies to 11 families near Sungai Pinang in Kampung Padang here who refused to evacuate their homes.

Quek said the Village Security and Deve­lopment Committee and the authorities would monitor the families' situation.

The Meteorological Department has forecast severe weather conditions in Pekan and Rompin until Wednesday.

In Kota Kinabalu, two schools - SK Kera­muak and SK Inarad Two - were closed in Telupid and close to 400 people evacuated.

The 286 pupils of the two schools were sent home.

While others were facing floodwaters, pupils of SK Bandar Baru Uda 2 in Johor started their second day of the new school term by watching firemen putting out a fire in their computer lab.

The room caught fire morning just when hundreds of pupils were about to enter their classrooms.

Schools in Kedah, Johor, Terengganu and Kelantan started their new term on Monday.