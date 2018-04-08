Malaysia election: Johor crown prince urges Johoreans not to 'change the boat if engine is not broken'

KUALA LUMPUR - Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim appeared to have stumped for Barisan Nasional (BN) ahead of Malaysia's 14th general election by urging Johoreans to not rock the boat, reported local media.

He said that changing a country's fate and improving the system was not by bringing down a government, but by changing it from the inside.

Tunku Ismail told Johoreans to express any problems they had with the government and assured them that they had him and Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar to convey their concerns to the "highest leadership" in Malaysia, reported Malay Mail.

"Don't change the boat if the engine is not broken, don't even change the skipper but allow HM The Sultan of Johor and I to guide the skipper for you.

"Change what needs to be changed and upgrade what needs upgrading for the sake of our beloved country," Tunku Ismail said in a lengthy post on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page late on Saturday (April 7).

The Parliament was dissolved on Saturday, paving the way for elections that must be held within 60 days but are set to take place before May 15, when the fasting month begins for the country's Malay-Muslim majority.

The southern state of Johor, a stronghold of the ruling coalition BN, has become a key battleground with the opposition expected to field strong candidates there.

"I’m giving my advice and sharing my views not as a politician, but rather a message from my heart as a young prince serving his people," he said in the statement.

Tunku Ismail said his father, Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, and himself have shared their views and initiatives before on what is best for the state of Johor, according to The Star newspaper.

The Johor crown prince said that starting a collision between the Johor government and the federal government would not bring any benefits.

"If we can produce more young talents with potential, willing to serve the country so we can ensure he or she is capable of representing the government, we can change everything from the inside," he said in the statement.

Tunku Ismail expressed understanding with people who were discouraged by the leadership of the country, saying: "Umno needs to have more assets than liabilities. It means Umno needs to revamp the way it governs, change the way it thinks and it's (sic) policy."