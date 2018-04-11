Johor Crown Prince spends over RM1 million to treat grocery shoppers

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Johor Crown Prince surprised grocery shoppers at a Johor mall on Wednesday (April 11) by offering to pay for their purchases.

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and his wife, Che Puan Khaleeda Bustamam, turned up at Aeon Tebrau City shopping mall at around 6.45pm and immediately went inside the hypermarket.

Tunku Ismail then announced to shoppers that he would be paying up to RM3,000 (S$1,016) for each person's groceries.

A loud cheer came from the shoppers as they rushed into the hypermarket to fill their shopping carts.

Tunku Ismail reportedly spent more than RM1 million in total.