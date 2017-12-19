Johor Baru petrol station murder: Victim's wife holds special prayer ritual at crime scene

JOHOR BARU (BERNAMA) - The wife of the man who was murdered on Sunday at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi, Johor Baru, performed special prayers for her late husband at the crime scene on Tuesday (Dec 19).

The special prayers to appease the soul of a person who suffered a violent death was conducted by two monks from the Nirvana Memorial Centre. It was attended by the wife and another woman who is believed to be a family member.

The wife, garbed in a white hood and a face mask, was seen weeping during the ritual, which started at around 5pm.

The 20-minute ritual was monitored by police from the Taman Pelangi station and the prayer area was cordoned off with police tape.

The ceremony ended at around 5.20pm, after which both women left in a grey Proton Iswara vehicle.

Earlier on Tuesday, Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had revealed that the man was a 'kongsi gelap' (secret society) leader and the attack was part of an ongoing clash between two secret societies.

Meanwhile, the Chinese media reported that there was a bounty placed on the man prior to the incident. The bounty was believed to have been issued on November 18 by a rival gang, according to the reports.

The poster of the bounty, which was written in Mandarin, featured a picture of the man and a mobile phone number. However, a call to the number revealed that it was no longer in service.

It was claimed that there was a reward of RM23,888 (S$7,900) for information on him and a reward of RM32,888 if he was brought in.