Jilted lover in Malaysia sprays fire extinguisher all over ex's house

ALOR SETAR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A jobless man in the Malaysian state of Kedah sprayed a fire extinguisher into the house of his former lover on Friday (July 28), allegedly over the unsettled debts owed to him by the woman.

The incident occurred at a house in the Kubang Pasu district of Kedah on Friday night, said Kubang Pasu police chief Supt Mohd Ismail Ibrahim.

"The suspect came to the house of the woman and called to her but she hid in the kitchen. When she returned to the hall of the house, she found the furniture of her house covered in white foam," Supt Mohd Ismail said.

"The man carried out the act as he claimed that the woman owned him some money and had not settled the debt," he said.

He said the 35-year-old suspect had earlier threatened to kill the 31-year-old woman as he claimed that the woman had failed to repay the RM3,500 (S$1,109) she owed him.

"The woman, however, denied that she owned the man any money," Supt Mohd Ismail said.

Police recovered a fire extinguisher outside the woman's house.

The case will be investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and Section 506 for criminal intimidation.

It is understood that the suspect and the victim were a couple for at least two years before breaking up.