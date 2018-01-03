JB teen's mobile phone stolen as he lay dying after accident

JOHOR BARU • A teenage boy who was knocked down in a traffic accident in Johor Baru, Malaysia, was robbed of his mobile phone as he lay dying on the road.

According to an eye witness known only as Harry Cyclone, who posted a video of the incident on Facebook, the teenager clad in a school uniform was hit by a van while riding his motorcycle.

The victim is believed to have been a 16-year-old student from SMK Aminuddin Baki.

The incident took place at around 2pm yesterday in front of a shopping complex along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak.

It was initially believed to have been a hit-and-run incident, but it later emerged that the van driver stopped after the fatal collision.

The Facebook user said it was even more disheartening when a man came up under the pretence of helping to check the victim's mobile phone for contacts but instead took off with the phone.

"His head was bleeding a lot and all of us were trying to help him and there comes this guy, all of a sudden checking the boy's phone to call his parents, but instead, he took the phone and ran away," Harry Cyclone wrote.

The post was uploaded on JB Tracer, a Johor Baru traffic, crime and community service report page on Facebook.

When contacted, Johor Baru South OCPD Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais confirmed the case, adding that investigations were ongoing.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK