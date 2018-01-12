JB petrol station murder: Two men charged

JOHOR BARU • Two men were charged yesterday over the brutal murder of a 45-year-old man believed to be a gang leader, at a petrol station in Johor Baru last month, the first charges to be brought in the case.

The two accused - Gan Jia Ji and Yip Kah Hou - were charged at the magistrate's court in Johor Baru yesterday morning, The Star reported. No plea was recorded.

Gan, 20, was charged with murdering Mr Tan Aik Chai, 45, on Dec 17 last year at around 7.30pm at the petrol station in Jalan Sri Pelangi. Gan, who was unrepresented by a lawyer, is accused of having committed the crime together with others still at large.

Yip, a 24-year-old restaurant helper, was charged with murder and abetting the murder with others still at large.

The violent killing saw the victim being dragged and stabbed by four men, before he was run over by a white BMW car twice.

An 82-second video clip of the incident recorded by a bystander later went viral.