Johor petrol station murder: Prime suspect has been identified and is in remand

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police said on Wednesday (Jan 3) they have identified the prime suspect in the brutal murder of a 44-year-old man at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi in Johor Baru last month, The Star reported.

State police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the knife used by the suspect is believed to have been disposed along the road to Desaru in Kota Tinggi.

He said 14 suspects were detained for questioning and 11 have been released.

"Initial investigations showed that one of the three suspects on remand is the prime suspect in the case," Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader told reporters.

Mohd Khalil Kader said three of the suspects were also involved in robbery cases in Kulai and Batu Pahat.

"We are going to submit the investigation papers on the murder and the robbery cases to the deputy public prosecutor's office soon," he added.

In the Dec 17, 2017 incident, the victim, who has since been identified as a triad member, was dragged and stabbed by four suspects before he was run over with a white BMW twice.

Police previously said that the murder was motivated by a drug debt.

An 82-second video clip of the incident recorded by a bystander which went viral showed that during the scuffle, the victim was stabbed and left lying on the ground.

Firecrackers were then thrown from the car towards where the victim lay. The assailants' car circled the petrol station and ran over the man, before reversing and running over him again.