JB petrol station murder: 2 suspects to be charged on Thursday

PONTIAN - Two men, aged 19 and 23, will be charged at the magistrate's court on Thursday (Jan 11) with murdering a 44-year-old man, believed to be a gang leader, at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi, Johor Baru, last month, Malaysian media reported.

Both have previous criminal records.

According to the New Straits Times, Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said police were proceeding with the prosecution of the two suspects after getting the green light from the Attorney General's Chambers.

"Although only two suspects will charged tomorrow, we are still keeping the case open as we believe there are still nine other suspects directly involved in the case," he said.

Khalil said the nine suspects were aged between 21 and 40 and police would not rest until all the suspects were brought to justice as the crime committed was heinous and vicious.

"The investigation of the nine suspects is still is ongoing," he said.

He was speaking to the media after visiting Pontian police headquarters and meeting with police personnel there.

He added police believed the nine suspects were still hiding in the country and all efforts were being made to track them.

Meanwhile, Malaysian police intelligence has revealed that several other suspects linked to the murder might have gone into hiding in Thailand, Bernama reported.

Crime investigation department chief Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said efforts were underway to track down and detain the fugitives with the assistance of the Royal Thai Police.

"We believe a few of them have fled here. We have obtained their records (of slipping into Thailand)... one of them is the main suspect (in the murder)", he told Bernama in an interview on Wednesday (Jan 10).

Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin said he was confident all the suspects who fled to Thailand would be tracked down, arrested and brought back to Malaysia to face justice.

"It is just a matter of time (before they are arrested)," he said, adding that the records comprised the photos and documents of the suspects as well as other details.

Mr Wan Ahmad Najmuddin also acknowledged that the Malaysian police had received positive response from the Thai police.