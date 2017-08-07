Japan says 'heated discussions' on North Korea's missile tests at regional security forum

MANILA (REUTERS) - Japan's foreign minister said "heated discussions" took place about North Korea's missile tests at a security forum on Monday (Aug 7), and most countries believed United Nations sanctions on Pyongyang should be fully implemented.

Taro Kono told reporters there was broad support among the 27 foreign ministers at the Asean Regional Forum in Manila for pressure to be exerted on North Korea and for a new UN Security Council resolution to be fully implemented.

Among those attending the event were North and South Korea, Russia, China, Japan and Australia.

On the South China Sea issue, Kono also said Japan supported the US in its activities in the waters to ensure freedom of navigation, and in a veiled reference to China, opposed "any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force".