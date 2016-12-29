Jakarta toilet murder: Victim Dodi Triono's pregnant widow untouched by crime

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Local media sources have reported that murder victim Dodi Triono, 59, who died along with five others inside a small bathroom in Pulo Mas, East Jakarta, had recently married a young model, Ms Agnesya Kalangi, 19, who was not at the house when the crime occurred.

A commissioner of the Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI), Ms Erlinda, said that Ms Agnesya had come to visit one of Mr Dodi's children, Zanette Kalila Azaira, 13, at the hospital.

"She came here, the beautiful one, with long hair, fair skin," Ms Erlinda said as quoted by kompas.com on Wednesday (Dec 28).

Ms Erlinda said the widow came on Tuesday night and she was seven months' pregnant. She also claimed that Ms Agnesya lived with Mr Dodi and his three children in Pulomas.

Mr Dodi's neighbour, who requested anonymity, told tribunnews.com that Mr Dodi married Ms Agnesya about a year ago in a religious ceremony but had not registered the marriage with the government's civil registry. Such marriage in Islam is called "siri".

The neighbour gave a different account from Ms Erlinda, saying Ms Agnesya lived in an apartment.

Mr Edi Saputra, Mr Dodi's employee, said Mr Dodi had been married and divorced twice before marrying Ms Agnesya. He had three children from the first marriage and three from the second with Ms Almyanda Saphira, mother of Diona Arika Andra Putri, 16, Zanette, and Dianita Gemma Dzalfayla, nine. Diona and Dianita died during the attack, while Zanette survived.

Mr Edi said Mr Dodi and second wife Almyanda divorced about three years ago.