Jakarta orders probe after walkway collapses

The Indonesian authorities ordered an immediate probe into the stock exchange building in Jakarta yesterday after a walkway collapsed in a heap of concrete, metal and glass, injuring dozens.

Closed-circuit television camera footage showed dramatic scenes of some visiting students plunging to the lobby below within seconds when the floor gave way yesterday afternoon.

The walkway on the mezzanine floor linked two towers of the building complex in the Sudirman business district.

More than 70 people were injured, with no deaths reported as at press time. Jakarta police said the collapse was not caused by an explosion, but were as yet unable to determine what caused the accident.

The complex was built in 1995 and last inspected by the authorities in May last year.



Dozens of people were injured when a walkway linking two towers of the stock exchange building in Jakarta collapsed yesterday afternoon. PHOTO: TMC POLDA METRO JAYA/TWITTER



