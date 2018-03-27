Jakarta aiming to roll out ERP in 2019

JAKARTA • The administration of Indonesia's capital is targeting to implement Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) within one year, said Jakarta Deputy Governor Sandiaga Uno.

"We are firm, and there should not be more delay in implementing (ERP), which is (expected) in March 2019," he was quoted as saying by kompas.com.

He argued that the ERP system, under which vehicle owners are charged for entering certain roads, could be the solution to traffic congestion in the city, since 50 per cent of vehicles moving on the roads of Jakarta come from outside the capital.

With the implementation of ERP, vehicle owners will be required to pay if they pass along roads wired in the ERP system. "Vehicles both from Jakarta and outside Jakarta will have to pay the ERP (toll)," said Mr Sandiaga.

He added that the ERP system will be implemented after the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) has commenced operations. The administration hopes that the MRT line along Jalan Jenderal Sudirman to Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat could be operational by October.

The city has divided the ERP project into two phases: The first phase will be for vehicles moving from the Senayan traffic circle to the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle, while the second phase will be installed from the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle to Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat.

