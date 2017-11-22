Iskandar Puteri becomes Johor's second city

ISKANDAR PUTERI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) has been officially launched, marking Iskandar Puteri as the 14th city in Malaysia and the second in the state of Johor.

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar officiated at the ceremony at Medini Iskandar township development in Iskandar Puteri on Wednesday (Nov 22).

Johor Menteri Besar Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the establishment of MBIP proved how developed the area has become.

He added that this would also boost the Iskandar Malaysia development zone.

"This district will be the centre point for high-impact economic activity that would make Johor the new economic powerhouse in Malaysia," he said.

Mohamed Khaled said the state government wanted to see MBIP not only as a modern city council but also as a symbol of Johor's history.

"Iskandar Puteri is the old name of the state administration centre that was relocated from Teluk Belanga in Singapore before the name was changed to Johor Baru in 1866," he said.

"The name came after Temenggung Daeng Ibrahim Iskandar reached Tanjung Puteri to found a new administrative location," he added.

MBIP, previously known as the Johor Baru Central Municipal Council, was started in 2000 after being upgraded from the Johor Baru Central District Council.

MBIP is now the second local authority in Johor to achieve city status after the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) in 1994.

As of September, MBIP covers 157 residential areas and 45 villages with more than 750,000 residents under its jurisdiction.

Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Noh Omar also witnessed the historic event.