Internet regulator probing news site for allegedly insulting PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's internet regulator is investigating whether news site The Malaysian Insight has broken any laws in its reports on Prime Minister Najib Razak, after complaints that its articles allegedly insulted the premier.

The minister in charge of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Salleh Said Keruak confirmed on Saturday (Dec 9) that the agency had received a report on the matter, but did not specify the laws under which the news site would be investigated, reported TMI.

The issue was raised by a delegate on Saturday, the final day of ruling party Umno's general assembly in Kuala Lumpur.

A delegate from Penang, Mohd Nashrol Hisham Abdullah said the backers of TMI should be investigated as it has published reports that insult the country's leaders.

He did not however, specify which articles were insulting to the prime minister or party leadership.

"Who is behind The Malaysian Insight? When I checked with the Companies Commission of Malaysia, it was stated that Insight Media Sdn Bhd is registered under a person named Faridah Begum.

"The delegates want authorities to investigate who is Faridah Begum. Investigate the source for The Malaysian Insight," he said, according to The Star.

According to TMI, Ms Faridah is the sister of Jahabar Sadiq, TMI's editor and managing director. She is married to the country's Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali.