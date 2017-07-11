Indonesia's President Jokowi invites Justin Trudeau in new #JKWVLOG video blog

JAKARTA (Jakarta Post/Asia News Network) - A keen video blogger, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has attracted more than 240,000 views to his latest video blog featuring Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau at the recently concluded Group of 20 summit.

Mr Joko created the "vlog" while attending the summit in Hamburg, Germany, from July 7 to 8.

His video blog, posted on July 9, offers viewers a rare look into into behind-the-scene interactions between world leaders at such summits.

Indonesia's Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi and Indonesian Ambassador to Germany Fauzi Bowo also appeared in the video.

Mr Joko explained in the video that he was in Hamburg, Germany, to attend the G20 summit. The video then cut away to show the President and First Lady Iriana standing next to Trudeau.

Mr Joko briefly introduced the young prime minister and the camera moved to Trudeau.

"Hello my Indonesian friends, it's Justin Trudeau. I'm here with Joko and I'm just having a wonderful time. We're thinking of you. [JOKOWI]is working hard to make sure that we build a better future for Indonesia together," Trudeau says in the video.

On July 7, Mr Joko also posted a video featuring Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He was in Turkey for a state visit on Friday prior to the G20 summit.

Other world leaders who have appeared on Mr Joko's vlogs include former US president Barack Obama, who visited Indonesia recently, and Saudi King Salman, who visited Indonesia in March.

Mr Joko, who has over seven million followers on Twitter and Facebook each, posted his first video blog in February this year.