Indonesian zoo reports man and woman to police for giving animals alcohol

Animal welfare activists lambasted the two, known on Instagram as @philipbiondi and @alyccaaa, for giving a hippopotamus and a deer red wine at Taman Safari Indonesia.
Animal welfare activists lambasted the two, known on Instagram as @philipbiondi and @alyccaaa, for giving a hippopotamus and a deer red wine at Taman Safari Indonesia. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/TAMAN_SAFARI
Published
1 hour ago

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The management of an Indonesian zoo have reported a man and a woman to the police for giving a hippopotamus and a deer an alcoholic drink, as seen in a video that went viral.

The incident happened at the Taman Safari Indonesia zoo in the city of Bogor in West Java province on Wednesday (Nov 15).

Their actions were recorded and uploaded by the woman on her Instagram story before the videos went viral.

Animal welfare activists lambasted the two, known on Instagram as @philipbiondi and @alyccaaa, for giving a hippopotamus and a deer red wine at Taman Safari Indonesia.

Keterlaluan, kelakuan setan sekarang, pak/buk segera ditangkap dan diproses orang-orang ini @taman_safari !

Keterlaluan, kelakuan setan sekarang, pak/buk segera ditangkap dan diproses orang-orang ini @taman_safari !

A post shared by #exploretabagsel #SeASIA 🇮🇩 (@exploretabagsel) on

"We reported the two perpetrators to Cisarua Police this morning. Their actions endangered our animals and breached animal welfare norms. Hence, we decided to take the case to the police," a spokesman for the zoo, Yulius Suprihardo, told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

Yulius added that the park's veterinary team was currently examining the animals to determine whether the alcohol had affected their health.

He thanked Instagram users for reporting the issue to the zoo. "Thank you for your concern and support toward our animals' welfare,"he said.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing