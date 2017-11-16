Indonesian zoo reports man and woman to police for giving animals alcohol

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The management of an Indonesian zoo have reported a man and a woman to the police for giving a hippopotamus and a deer an alcoholic drink, as seen in a video that went viral.

The incident happened at the Taman Safari Indonesia zoo in the city of Bogor in West Java province on Wednesday (Nov 15).

Their actions were recorded and uploaded by the woman on her Instagram story before the videos went viral.

Animal welfare activists lambasted the two, known on Instagram as @philipbiondi and @alyccaaa, for giving a hippopotamus and a deer red wine at Taman Safari Indonesia.

"We reported the two perpetrators to Cisarua Police this morning. Their actions endangered our animals and breached animal welfare norms. Hence, we decided to take the case to the police," a spokesman for the zoo, Yulius Suprihardo, told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

Yulius added that the park's veterinary team was currently examining the animals to determine whether the alcohol had affected their health.

He thanked Instagram users for reporting the issue to the zoo. "Thank you for your concern and support toward our animals' welfare,"he said.