Indonesian transport ministry official berates staff over parking summons - for his own car

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A video depicting a man, wearing an Indonesian Transportation Ministry uniform and venting his anger at officials for issuing a summons for his car, has gone viral on social media.

In the one-minute video, the man shouts at and berates two officials from the Jakarta Transportation Agency, who were locking his car's wheel for allegedly being parked on a sidewalk.

"No need to shout!" replies one of the agency officials as recorded in the footage.

A female official is heard giving an explanation to the man, regarding how the fine should be paid for his violation before eventually getting his car back.

He then left the scene in anger, kompas.com reported.

Agency deputy head Sigit Wijatmoko confirmed that the man recorded in the footage was a civil servant working at the ministry. He was penalised for parking his car on a sidewalk in Kwitang, Central Jakarta, on Tuesday (Aug 29) morning.

Sigit said the man asked for assistance to release his confiscated car but was refused.

"We can't help just because he is a government official. The punishment is part of law enforcement," Sigit said, adding that the man had paid his fine.