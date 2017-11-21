Indonesian Speaker held over graft case

Wanted for questioning in a US$170 million (S$230 million) graft case, Indonesia's Speaker of Parliament Setya Novanto has been detained by the country's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

The anti-graft agency detained Mr Novanto - who is the chairman of the Golkar party, the second-biggest party in Parliament - on Sunday evening after determining that the injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash last Thursday did not require hospitalisation.

Investigators allege that Mr Novanto is among dozens of politicians who received kickbacks for a 2009 government project to issue new identity cards.

He was taken to the KPK office in a wheelchair and wearing an orange detainee vest at 11.40pm local time on Sunday.

He is expected to appear at the South Jakarta District Court on Nov 30 for his first pre-trial hearing.

