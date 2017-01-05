Indonesian president says ties with Australia still good despite suspension of military cooperation

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday (Jan 5) that relations with Australia remained good despite the Indonesian military announcing a day earlier that all military cooperation had been suspended.

"I think our relations with Australia remain in a good condition. The problem has to be clarified first at the operational level so the situation will not heat up," Mr Joko told reporters.

The president's comments come after the Indonesian military suspended ties with their Australian counterparts for "technical reasons" after offensive material was found by an Indonesian officer at an Australian training base.

Indonesian officials said on Wednesday that the military acted alone when it suspended cooperation with Australia’s armed forces last week.

A spokesman for the Indonesian president said there had been no discussion of the suspension with the president and the issue had been exaggerated. “This was not a decision of the president,” spokesman Johan Budi told Reuters.

Ties with Australia were “just fine”, said Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu, adding that he only learned about the matter on Wednesday. “We need to look at this properly first, not just from one side,” he added.