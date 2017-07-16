Indonesian police question witnesses in record meth-smuggling case

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Jakarta police have questioned several Indonesians as witnesses in a maritime drug-smuggling case involving four Taiwanese nationals.

They allegedly attempted to distribute 1 ton of crystal methamphetamine, locally known as sabu-sabu, in Greater Jakarta.

The suspects, who have been identified as Lin Ming Hui, Chen Wei Cyuan, Liao Guan Yu and Hsu Yung Li, were arrested at a seaport in Anyer, Serang, Banten, on Thursday (July 13).

The supposed leader of the group, Lin Ming Hui, was shot dead while resisting arrest.

Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said an Indonesian national had helped the smugglers rent cars, buy food and find accommodation during their stay of one-and-a-half months in Greater Jakarta.

"We are still investigating whether this guide knew about the activity of the suspects, about the drug distribution," Argo said on Saturday.

Argo added that police were also questioning ojek (motorcycle taxi) drivers who transported the suspects for their activities in Anyer and Jakarta, in a bid to learn about the places visited by the suspects.

Police would also summon the manager of the Mandalika Hotel in Anyer, the place chosen by the smugglers to bring the drugs ashore, he said.

The sea-smuggling operation is deemed to be the largest foiled in the country, with the meth valued at almost 2 trillion rupiah (S$206 million).

"The lives of 2 million people may have been saved because we foiled the drug smuggling," Jakarta police chief Mochammad Iriawan said on Thursday.