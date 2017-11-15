Indonesian police officer killed in shooting near Freeport mine

TIMIKA (REUTERS) - An Indonesian police officer was killed and a second wounded after being shot in an area near Freeport-McMoRan Inc's giant Grasberg copper mine in the eastern province of Papua, a police spokesman said.

The officers were shot near Tembagapura early on Wednesday (Nov 15), Papua police spokesman Suryadi Diaz said.

There has been a string of shooting incidents since mid-August that have wounded at least eight people and killed two police officers.

They have been blamed by police on an"armed criminal group" but linked to separatist rebels by others.