Indonesian jobseeker scores interviews after self-promotion stunt on pedestrian bridge

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An Indonesian jobseeker has scored interviews after gaining attention on social media over a self-promotion stunt last week that saw him standing on a West Jakarta pedestrian bridge, holding a sign saying "I need a job", along with a brief resume and a contact number.

Mr Asrofi, a graduate of a state vocational school in the Kebumen regency in Central Java, said he wanted to set aside his ego to do something different and brave to stand out in the face of a tightly competitive job market in the nation's capital.

"Jakarta is crazy and I have to be even crazier to find a job," the 21-year-old said on Monday (July 10), as quoted by Indonesia's Antara news agency.

Mr Asrofi's picture, which showed him holding the sign while dressed in a collared shirt and blue tie with his hair neatly brushed at the pedestrian bridge in Grogol, West Jakarta, was widely shared on social media.

The move garnered a number of offers for an interview, he said, resulting in a busy schedule for him on Monday.

The former carpark attendant had several interviews lined up across the capital, including in Gambir, Central Jakarta. Driven to achieve success, he said he is not too picky in choosing which interviews to attend.

Guys, share this if you don't mind. Perhaps you can help Asrofi to find a Job. Liat dari usahanya, he deserves one. 0822 - 4375 - 5792 pic.twitter.com/qa64GUlJX1 — Josh (@cabbyjoey) July 9, 2017

"Everyone must feel a sense of pride. In my opinion, if we think too much about that sense of pride, when is that going to go on? Many people have laughed at me, but I think I could be in this condition right now, but then, we don't know how I would turn out in the future," he said.

He added that he had been standing on the pedestrian bridge for an hour before a city official asked him to leave.

Last week's stunt was his second time standing on a pedestrian bridge holding up the same sign. His previous attempt at landing a job had resulted in an invitation to talk at a special event in South Jakarta, he said, without giving further details on the event.

After graduating from vocational school, Mr Asrofi left his hometown and headed to Jakarta in search of a better life.

"In the future, I want to work and study in communications. That has been my mission since leaving the village," he said.