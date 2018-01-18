Indonesian islands listed for sale online

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two Indonesian islands have been listed for sale onprivateislandonline.com, an international property website managed by Ontario-based Private Island Inc, which specialises in island properties.

Ajab Island in Riau Islands province and Tojo Una Una Island in Central Sulawesi have been listed on the website since Tuesday (Jan 16).

According to the website, Ajab Island, only a 20-minute boat ride from tourist destination Bintan Island, is being offered for US$3.3 million (S$4.4 million) under a freehold title. The island is described as an undeveloped 30ha property with a white sandy beach.

"Although Ajab Island, also known as Pulau Ajab, is not developed, development is permitted," the website states.

The website listed Tojo Una Una Island, located only 10 minutes from the nearest island of Wakai, as "upon request" with a leasehold title.

It claims that Tojo Una Una, which is described as an undeveloped island of more than 1,200ha, is surrounded by pristine waters and coral reefs that are ideal for diving.

"This large 3000+ acre island has been in the family for over 120 years and is remote, but accessible enough to create the perfect tourism destination," according to the website.

"The island is also suitable for the 'jabon wood industry'," it adds.