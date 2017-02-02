Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi to visit Singapore from Feb 9-10

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will be visiting Singapore from Feb 9-10.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will be visiting Singapore from Feb 9-10. PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago
Indonesia Correspondent
aarlina@sph.com.sg

JAKARTA - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi is set to visit Singapore from Feb 9 to 10, for bilateral meetings with her counterpart, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Her visit will also kick off a series of events to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two South-east Asian countries this year, Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir told reporters on Thursday (Feb 2).

He added that Ms Retno will be paying a courtesy call to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as follow up with Dr Balakrishnan on bilateral agreements covering maritime and economic cooperation, which were raised when President Joko Widodo hosted PM Lee during last Novermber's Leaders' Retreat in Semarang, Central Java.

But top on the agenda for the visit would be discussions on a sea border treaty Indonesia signed with Singapore in 2014, and ratified by Parliament last month, cooperation in counter-terrorism, said Mr Arrmanatha.

These will include intelligence- and information-sharing, as well as how the two countries can better deal with the rise of terrorism in the region.

Ms Retno will also be delivering a public lecture at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) on how the Joko Widodo administration deals with conflicts with other nations.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Good Data Protection Policies Enhance Trust In HR Consultancy
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping