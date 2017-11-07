Indonesia to summon messenger, search engine providers over obscene content

Indonesia said it will summon representatives from messenger services and search engine providers, including Alphabet Inc's Google, to push them to clean up obscene content.PHOTO: AFP
Published
33 min ago

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia's communications ministry said on Tuesday (Nov 7) it will summon representatives from messenger services and search engine providers, including Alphabet Inc's Google, to push them to clean up obscene content.

Indonesia on Monday vowed to block Facebook Inc's WhatsApp Messenger within 48 hours if the service did not ensure that obscene Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) images were removed.

"We will call all providers, including Google to clean up their network," said Semuel Pangerapan, a director general at Indonesia's communication and informatics ministry.

