Indonesia to ban violent, anti-Pancasila mass organisations: Minister

JAKARTA (Jakarta Post/Asia News Network) - The government plans to expand the definition of an anti-Pancasila mass organisation in its effort to discipline groups that do not clearly state values that violate the state ideology but nevertheless take actions that harm public order, Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Hamonangan Laoly said on Thursday (Jan 19).

The move comes as the hardline leader of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), Habib Rizieq, remains under police probe for allegedly insulting the national doctrine, which promotes diversity and democracy

The government plans to include violent and radical groups in the category of mass organizations which are against Pancasila, and should be banned in the country, said Yasonna.

"The existing law bans groups that promote, among other things, Leninist and communist values as they conflict with the values of Pancasila, but there are more values that are against Pancasila," Yasonna said on the sidelines of a meeting at the House of Representatives.

"Therefore we will expand the definition of anti-Pancasila in the revision because groups that are violent and destructive to the nation also violate Pancasila," he emphasised.

Yasonna said the government expects to start discussing the revision later this year.

He said he could not provide further details, saying that the process is still ongoing, but he made assurances that his office will submit a draft revision sooner in order for it to be included in the national legislation programme.