Indonesia says Go-Jek, Grab need to register as transport businesses

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Ride-hailing companies Go-Jek and Grab must register in Indonesia as transport companies within two months to ensure they meet safety requirements as a public transport provider, Indonesia's transport minister said on Monday (Apr 2).

"We in the Transport Ministry have finalised this and within one or two days we will meet stakeholders to discuss," Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told a news conference.

Another official said once a ride-hailing company obtained a licence it needed to follow the rules of a public transport provider.

The minister also pledged that the government would ensure competition in the ride-hailing sector after Uber Technologies Inc's deal to sell its operations in South-east Asia to rival ride-hailing firm Grab.