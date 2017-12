JAKARTA (REUTERS) - The Speaker of Indonesia's Parliament, who is being investigated for his suspected involvement in a graft scandal, has tendered his resignation, several members of the assembly said on Monday (Dec 11).

A replacement for Setya Novanto as Speaker is expected to be decided by his party, Golkar, at an extraordinary meeting on Dec 19, said Dito Ganinduto, a Member of Parliament from Golkar.

Novanto had not resigned as chairman of the Golkar Party, Ganinduto said.