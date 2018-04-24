Indonesia jails former Speaker of Parliament for 15 years for graft

JAKARTA (REUTERS, THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An Indonesian court on Tuesday (April 24) sentenced the former speaker of parliament, Setya Novanto, to 15 years in jail for his role in causing state losses of around US$170 million (S$224.6 million), linked to a national electronic identity card scheme.

Yanto, the head of a panel of five judges, also said Novanto would be fined 500 million rupiah (S$47,390) and barred from public office for five years after serving his sentence.

Novanto said he would consider whether to launch an appeal.

Reading out the court's verdict, presiding judge Yanto said the former Golkar Party chairman had been declared guilty of rigging the e-ID project.

Prosecutors had previously demanded a 16-year prison sentence and a 1 billion rupiah fine for the defendant for his role in the case.

Prosecutors indicted Setya in the case when he was still Golkar’s faction leader at the House.

Setya becomes the fourth defendant to be found guilty in the case after former Home Ministry senior officials Irman and Sugiharto as well as businessman Andi Agustinus or Andi Narogong.