Indonesia disbands hardline group Hizbut Tahrir

JAKARTA (JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The government has disbanded Muslim hardline group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) for conducting activities that contradict state ideology Pancasila, a set of founding national principles that promote pluralism and tolerance.

Indonesia's Law and Human Rights Ministry officially revoked HTI's status as a legal entity on Wednesday (July 19).

The move was taken following the issuance of a regulation in lieu of law on mass organisations, better known by its acronym Perppu.

Perppu has sparked concerns over potential violations of the right to assemble as it grants the government the power to disband mass groups without due process.

"With the revocation of its legal status, we declared that the HTI is disbanded, in accordance with Article 80A of the Perppu," the ministry's legal administration director-general, Freddy Harris, told reporters.

Although the HTI mentioned Pancasila as its ideology in its statute, facts show that its activities are not in line with Pancasila, he said.

The ministry issued the HTI a permit in July 2014.

Since then, the group has reportedly promoted the establishment of a caliphate, which contradicts Pancasila.

Freddy said the HTI could take legal measures against the move if it so wished.