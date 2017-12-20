Indonesia cancels major reshuffle of generals in unprecedented move

JAKARTA - In an unprecedented move, Indonesia's newly installed armed forces (TNI) commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto has cancelled a major reshuffle of more than 30 senior generals ordered by his predecessor General Gatot Nurmantyo.

"There needs to be change in the armed forces commander's decision on Dec 4, 2017 on the reshuffle of positions within the TNI," Air Chief Marshal Hadi said in a letter signed on Tuesday (Dec 19).

Among the positions that were cancelled were the Army's Strategic Reserve Forces (Pangkostrad) commander, the Sumatera territorial commander and the chief of the TNI intelligence unit.

General Gatot reaches the official retirement age of 58 only in March next year. He was appointed to the top TNI post by President Joko Widodo in 2015.

Some said that his early retirement was a response by the Jokowi administration to speculation that the four-star general has higher political ambitions and had manoeuvred himself into a position to run in the next election due in 2019.

General Gatot was widely reported to have enjoyed cozy ties with politicians of the opposition camp while helming TNI.

On Sept 27, General Gatot attended an in-house talk by the Islamic leaning Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), an opposition party whose cadres have been the staunchest critics against President Joko's reform policies. Tempo.co reported that at the Sept 27 event, General Gatot praised PKS as a political party that "consistently exerts efforts to guard the nation's unity".

Active generals traditionally stay out of politics in Indonesia.

At the 71st anniversary of the TNI last year (2016), General Gatot raised eyebrows when he issued a statement calling for the reinstatement of TNI soldiers' political rights.

General Gatot made the decision to reshuffle top ranks within the military just days before Air Marshal Hadi was sworn in as the TNI chief, or Panglima, on Dec 8. The Parliament had approved his promotion by Mr Joko almost unanimously.

The strong trust and affinity between the Idnonesian President and his new TNI chief is said to have been forged years ago when Air Marshal Hadi was commander of the air base in Solo in Central Java, where Mr Joko was the city's mayor from 2005 to 2012.

Observers say Mr Joko can expect uncompromised loyalty from his new top military commander.