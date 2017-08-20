Indonesia and Singapore to cooperate on cyber security: Wiranto

JAKARTA - Indonesia will work with Singapore to tackle the increasing threats to cyber security, said Mr Wiranto, the country's Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs.

The former general, who like some Indonesians go by only one name, also said he was keen to speak on cyber security at the Singapore International Cyber Week 2017, after Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean invited him to the event, which will be held in Singapore from Sept 18 to 21.

"Since we have established a national cyber agency, we will need more input," he told reporters last Saturday (Aug 12). "So I'm interested to attend the event in Singapore to talk about cyber security issues."

DPM Teo was in Jakarta for a three-day visit from Aug 10 to 12, as a lead up to next month's Leaders Retreat, where Indonesia and Singapore are set to celebrate 50 years of bilateral relations.

He had met with Mr Wiranto to discuss how their two countries can work more closely together on counter-terrorism and cyber security, "which both Indonesia and ourselves are very focused on".

"So I've invited him to come to the cyber week in Singapore and I hope he will be able to do so, to share his experiences and see how we can work together more closely."

Indonesia's National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN) was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo in June and it is expected to be operational by next month.

The launch of the BSSN came after a global ransomware attack by the WannaCry virus, which affected more than 150 countries around the world in May this year.

Efforts to establish the agency, however, started in 2015, according to Indonesia's Communication and Informatics Minister Rudiantara.

That was the same year that the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) was formed.

The agency said it cooperates regularly with its international and Asean partners on cyber security through a variety of platforms.

"Given the transboundary and fast-evolving nature of cyber threats, these partnerships enable Singapore to have regular interactions and timely exchanges of information with our partners in the region and elsewhere; learn from each other's experiences; and also tap on each other's expertise to build a secure and resilient cyberspace for all," said CSA chief executive David Koh on Friday (Aug 18).