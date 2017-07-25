Inconsiderate parents on board KL's new MRT give other commuters the blues

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Cradle hanging on railing, children standing on seats - the antics of inconsiderate parents seen on board Malaysia's new MRT line have raised public ire.

Pictures uploaded by Facebook user Nana Abd Rashid show a parent hanging a pink baby cradle on a train railing and another parent allowing his children to stand on a seat on the newly opened Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line.

"Why not bring along a mattress and a comforter to the MRT?" Nana said in her post.

She added that parents should constantly monitor their children while using public transportation.

"A child's safety is a parent's responsibility. What if there's an emergency and the child fell down? That will definitely go viral and MRT will be blamed for it," she said.

Another Facebook user took a sarcastic jab at the pictures. "Next time, bring along a rice cooker and a kitchen. Make the MRT your second home," said AgusTiar Edward Taufik.

Another Facebook user, Azah Haziq Akashah, shared similar views and questioned how Malaysians behave when using public transport. "What if the kid gets injured from falling down? Who will be responsible?"

Facebook user Fae Pa'e stressed that parents must prioritise the safety of their children, while Fatiha Aisya said parents should ensure that their children are at their best behaviour in public.

"Benches are for sitting and they are definitely not for standing. Parents should always be aware of their children's manners," said Fatiha on her Facebook post.

Phase 1 of the MRT line from Sungai Buloh to the Semantan station in Kuala Lumpur was opened in December last year, while the second phase connecting Semantan to Kajang opened last Monday (July 17).